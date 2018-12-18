Santa's route round Kenilworth and Leek Wootton raises more than £8,000 for charity

Santa Claus's journey round the streets of Kenilworth and Leek Wootton this December has raised more than £8,000 for charity.

His journey, organised by volunteer group Kenilworth Round Table, was in danger of missing out Leek Wootton as the group did not have enough members and volunteers to cover everywhere.

But after more volunteers signed up to help, Santa was able to visit the village last night (Monday December 17).

And the donations received by the group during his journey totalled £8,000, which will go to local good causes and Round Table's Senior Citizens' Party next year.

Ian Grigg of Kenilworth Round Table said: "We've had a good reaction to Santa this year - it's nice to know that people value Santa visiting their roads.

"We've collected more than £8,000, which might be our best total ever. So we'd like to thank everyone in Kenilworth and Leek Wootton who donated."

Round Table is now hoping more young men will join the organisation to keep events like Santa's trip round Kenilworth and Leek Wootton alive. It is open to men aged between 18 and 45.

Just a few years ago, the group had more than 20 members. It now only has 14, making volunteer-led events like Santa's visits and the fireworks at Kenilworth Castle more difficult to run.

Ian added: "We're an organisation that's aimed at younger people - but we've had a run of people who have left because they've gone past the age limit.

"It's becoming harder and harder to recruit people in the younger age range. We're reaching the stage where we might not be able to support these events."

Anyone wishing to join should visit the Round Table website and get in touch with the group.