Santa's route around Kenilworth this year announced

Santa Claus will be visiting Kenilworth and Leek Wootton's streets once again this year, and his route has now been announced.

Kenilworth Round Table has organised for Santa to come from Thursday November 30 to Tuesday December 19.

Routes on weeknights will start at 6.30pm, and weekends at 5.30pm. All routes are expected to be finished by 8.30pm on each night.

Any roads that are missed out due to bad weather or other unexpected delays will be covered on a 'spare night' on Tuesday December 19.

The timetable is as follows (roads are not in route order):

Thursday November 30: Beehive Hill, Clinton Ln, Castle Hill, De Montfort Rd, Priorsfield Rd, Woodcote Ave, Cobbs Road, Grange Ave, Quarry Road, Elizabeth Way.

Friday December 1: No route due to High Street's lights switch-on.

Saturday December 2: Elmdene Road, Ashfield Road, Brook Road, Eden Croft, Sunningdale Ave, Tulip Tree Ave, Birches Ln, Thickthorn Cl, Tintagel Grove, Dunvegan Close, Inveraray Close, Casita Grove, Seeking Drive, Newfield Av, Barford Road, Kineton Road, Arbour Close, Windy Arbour (north of Thornby Avenue and Leyes Lane).

Sunday December 3: No route due to Warwick Road lights switch-on.

Monday December 4: St Nicholas Ave, Roseland Rd, St Johns Rd, Guy Rd, Leycester Rd, Mortimer Rd, Dudley Rd, Beauchamp Rd, Walkers Way, Dryden Close, Moorlands Ave, Latimer Close

Tuesday December 5: Fishponds Rd, John O'Gaunt Rd, Ceasar Rd, Willoughby Ave, Archer Rd, Lunn Ave, Scott Rd, Oaks Rd, Avon Rd, The Mews, Percy Rd, Rounds Hill, Beechwood Croft.

Wednesday December 6: Villiers Rd, Bodnant Way, Westonbirt Close, Sturley Close, Wilson Grove, Pencraig Close, Allett Grove, Thurlestane Close, Hidcote Road, Denewood Way, Saville Gr, Trentham Gardens, Chatsworth Grove, Harlech Close, Powis Grove, Ilam Park, Raglan Grove, Kew Close, The Wardens, Tisdale Rise, Rawnsley Dr, Leyes Lane, Jacox Cr, Keeling Rd, Beech Drive, Parkfield Drive, Park Close, Field Close, Nason Grove.

Thursday December 7: Queens Road, Faircroft, Regency, Queens Close, Barrow Road, Barrowfield Rd, Randall Road, Mercia Av, Greville Road, Forrest Road, Castle Road (to Brays), Borrowell Lane, Brookside Ave, Highfield Close, Siddeley Ave, Talisman Close.

Friday December 8: Henry St, Arthur St, School Lane, Spring Lane, Pipers Lane, Cherry Orchard, Whitemoor Rd, Park Hill,Park Road, Ashdene Gardens,Wincott Close, Adcock Drive, Holmewood Court, Webster Ave, Albion Street, Hyde Road, Upper Rosemary Hill.

Saturday December 9: Stoneleigh Rd, Finham Rd, Lulworth Park, Whitehead Dr, Mill End, Dalehouse Ln, Garlick Dr, Best Avenue, Broomybank, Watling Road, Redfern Ave, Glendale Ave, Woodmill Meadow, Forge Road, Northvale Close, Winn Close, Butler Road.

Sunday December 10: Farmer Ward Rd, Thonby Ave, Arden Rd, Windy Arbour (south of Thornby Avenue), Ferndale Drive, Birches Lane, Jordan Close, Thickthorn Close, The Gardens, Ebourne Close, The Conifers, Lime Grove, Ash Drive, Laburnum Ave, Hermitage Way, Moseley Road, Blackthorn Road.

Monday December 11: Whateleys Dr, Priory Rd, Station Rd, Bertie Rd, Waverley Rd, Reeve Drive, Offa Drive, Clarendon Rd, Southbank Rd, Harger Court, Drew Cres, Glebe Cres, Cherry Way.

Tuesday December 12: Lower Ladyes Hill, Windmill Close, Alpine Court, Hawkesworth Drive, Tainters Hill, Upper Ladyes Hill, Southfield Drive, Convent Close, Littleton Close, Fennyland Lane, Moss Grove, Coventry Road (up to Common Lane).

Wednesday December 13: Knowle Hill, Frythe Close, Fairway Rise, Common Lane, Highland Road, Inchbrook Road, Woodland Road, Coventry Road (from Common Lane to Crackley Hill) Laneham Place, Redthorne Grove, Arbourfields Close, Leagh Close.

Thursday December 14: Fieldgate Ln, Amherst Rd, Hyde Rd, Pears Cl, New Street,Malthouse Ln, Berkeley Rd, High St, Manor Road, Gloster Drive, School Lane, Lawrence Gardens, Elmbank Road, Fernhill Close, Rose Croft.

Friday December 15: No route

Saturday December 16: Leamington Rd, Warwick Road, Rouncil Lane, Sovereign Close, Towers Close, Bullimore Grove, Suncliff Drive, Lindsey Crescent, Sunshine Close, Newey Dr, Swift Close, Gardener Way.

Sunday December 17: Canterbury Close, Edwards Grove, Stansfield Grove, Heyville Croft, Mountbatten Ave, Glasshouse Lane, Mayfield Dr, Dencer Dr, Cashmore Rd, Turton Way, Cornhill Grove, Leyes Lane (part), Tappinger Grove, Arlidge Crescent, Courthouse Croft, Asplen Court, Potts Close,

Riley Close, Wordsworth Drive, Jackson Grove.

Monday December 18: All roads in Leek Wootton

Tuesday December 19: Spare night