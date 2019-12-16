Santa's grotto event at Kenilworth Fire Station raises more than £2,000 for charity

The second annual Santa's grotto event hosted by the Kenilworth Fire Station raised more than £2,000 for charity at its Christmas event held over the weekend.

Families came along to meet Santa in his Grotto at the fire station 3 to 6pm yesterday (Sunday December 15).

The Christmas event included games, competitions, tours of the fire engine as well as tea and coffee.

The event raised £2,060, which will be split between Stacey's Chemo Care Packages and The Firefighters charity. ‘Stacey’s Chemo Care Packages’ is an initiative where packages are put together full of items to comfort people undertaking chemotherapy.

Kenilworth Station Watch Commander Leeanna Essex said: “We are incredibly proud to support Stacey and her amazing team of volunteers and hope to help increase the awareness of such a fantastic initiative."