Sangha cuts out the junk to master Sweden

A change of diet and strategy has paid off for Ash Sangha with the Leamington-born bodybuilder now Swedish Masters champion.

The former Myton School student, who used to train at the Workout Mill, moved to Sweden after his parents died in 2004.

Sangha on the podium.

The 50-year-old, who still has family in Leamington, immediately joined the Ironhouse Gym in Trollhättan but his training was hampered by a poor diet.

After seeing second wife Kim lose 13kg by eating clean, Sangha decided to follow her example.

“I used to drink a lot of beer, eat scrap food, meaning fast food and a lot of junk food,” he said.

“I stopped doing that in 2013 and since then 90 per cent of my food is chicken and rice.”

Ash Sangha celebrates at the Swedish Masters. Picture submitted

In 2016, he competed for the first time in the Battle of Scandinavia but was unplaced, prompting a change of focus for the former bus driver.

“My coach Henrik (Kjellson) said I should try competing in veteran class.

“In 2017 I competed three times and I came in the finals on two occasions and then in the third in Stockholm I took gold in my class.”

On the prompting of his coach he decided to enter the Swedish Masters in September, training six hours a day on top of his work as a carer.

And the hard work paid off, with Sangha seeing off 11 other competitors in the veteran 50+ class.

Not that he is resting on his laurels, with targets already set for 2021.

“My next goal is now to get bigger and better and compete again when I’m 52,” he said.