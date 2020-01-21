Samaritans volunteers hand out free tea bags to commuters Warwickshire on 'Brew Monday'

Samaritans volunteers handed out free tea bags to commuters at stations in Warwickshire on 'Brew Monday'.

The third Monday in January is known as 'Blue Monday', the day that’s been dubbed the most depressing day of the year after too many New Year resolutions have failed, diet and exercise plans have collapsed, huge credit card bills are piling up and the January weather is such a challenge.

Samaritan volunteers with a member of British Rail staff at Leamington Railway Station. Photo supplied

In a bid to bring commuters a bit of cheer on Blue Monday, Samaritans have renamed the day ‘Brew Monday’, which this year fell on January 21.

Samaritans volunteers were at 150 stations throughout the UK during the morning and evening rush hours. And with the Brew Monday theme in mind and the help of Network Rail, they handed out hundreds of teabags to passengers.

Sixteen volunteers from Stratford Samaritans took part in Brew Monday at four local stations from 7am for a couple of hours and again during the evening rush hour. These were Leamington, Stratford Town, Warwick Town and Warwick Parkway.

Commuters taking the teabags were encouraged to have a cuppa and a chat with anyone they know who may be going through a particularly difficult time.

Phil Cazaly, director of Stratford Samaritans said: “I was very proud that 16 Listening Volunteers from the Stratford branch gave up their time and braved hours in the freezing cold to hand out teabags at local stations on Brew Monday.

"It was great that so many busy commuters using our local stations took the time to accept our gift and it was a small reminder to them to try to share a brew with someone they think may need a listening ear. Small talk really can save lives.

“Stratford Samaritans have more than 100 Listening Volunteers who live in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth, as well as Stratford, and it was great that several people we met at each station, expressed an interest in volunteering with us.”

For more information go to: stratfordsamaritans.org.uk

Samaritan volunteers handed out free teabags on 'brew Monday' at Leamington Railway Station. Photo supplied