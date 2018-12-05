Sales of handmade hearts will boost Warwick's Bluebell Centre

Artisitc mum-to-be Rebecca Givens has created a brand new range of handmade gifts which will be sold in aid of South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust and its Birth and Babies appeal.

Warwick native Rebecca is the founder of Say it With Type (sayitwithtype.com) which specialises in art and stationery using an antique 1950s typewriter.

Now seven months pregnant herself she and can’t wait to give birth in the brand new unit that has been open since July 2018 but continues to fundraise. Her 40 new typewriter artworks represent the 40 weeks of a woman’s pregnancy and feature inspirational quotes intended to give mums-to-be strength in what can be a very challenging journey.

Rebecca is giving 100 per cent of the profits from the collection to the ongoing appeal to raise money for the midwife-led birthing unit, The Bluebell Centre.

She said: “Pregnancy is an amazing gift but it isn’t without it’s challenges. All of the art I have made over the years has been inspired by mental health and these new wooden hearts feature motivational uplifting quotes - sometimes in tough times, all we need is a few simple words to get us through.”

Quotes include I Will Take This One Aay at a Time, Worrying has no Positive Purpose, Confidence Will Defeat Fear, My Body was Made for This and Belief in Myself is all I Will Ever Need.

The artist added: “At times, pregnancy can seem overwhelming. I’ve found quotes like this have kept me sane and made me stay optimistic and focused on me hopefully having a good, healthy birth in this new amazing environment in Warwick I feel we are very lucky to have.”

Visit sayitwithtype.com/pregnancyhearts for details of the collection with items costing £15 including post and packing.