Safety warnings after toys stolen from Wellesbourne

Safety warnings have been issued over toys potentially being sold online or in car boots after an unsafe batch were stolen from Wellesbourne early this morning (Thursday).

A trailer containing a batch of the Little Tikes Squeezoo Bubble Bus and Elephant toys toys was stolen from Wellesbourne Distribution Park.

They were on their way to be destroyed due to quality control issues and they could present a potential safety risk.

Detective Constable Daniel Griffiths said: "We're urging people to show caution when buying these toys them from a market, car boot sale, online auction sites or social media.

"We have launched an investigation to identify the offenders and retrieve the stolen toys. I'd appeal for anyone with information that could help with our investigation to contact us."

The stolen trailer is blue curtain sided with a red chassis with the identification number C451 753. The number plate may have the partial registration WT67.

Anyone with information about the offence or who thinks they have seen the stolen toys for sale should call police on 101 quoting incident 50 of November 22.

Alternatively, information be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.