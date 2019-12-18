Rural crime team reports deer poaching incidents in Warwickshire

Warwickshire Rural Crime Team has reported incidents of deer poaching in the county.

Officers found a butchered dear carcass on land in Spernall, near Studley in South Warwickshire this week.

The remains of the animal were left on show right under an anti-poaching sign.

The deer had been freshly butchered so the officers only missed the perpetrators by about an hour.

PC Andy King has said: "We aim to step up poaching patrols across the region having had reports of a deer shot on private land in Shuckburgh, near Rugby too.

"Please call 101 or let us know direct if you have any intelligence or 999 if you suspect there is poaching in progress."