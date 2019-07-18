Rugby experience invaluable for youngsters, says Easterlow

Racing Club Warwick took the opportunity to run the rule over some of the club’s younger players in their latest two friendly outings.

A handful of academy players were involved in the defeats to Rugby Town and Rugby Borough, with manager Scott Easterlow still in the experimental stage of his pre-season schedule.

The 2-1 defeat at Rugby Borough on Tuesday night made it three friendly losses on the bounce for Racers but Easterlow remains unconcerned.

“It was another decent workout on the main,” he said following the 2-1 defeat to Borough. “First half we were a yard off it all over the park.

“Maybe it was to be expected as it was an experimental side we had out with a lot of young lads who we have been looking at and also including a couple lads from our academy side.”

Summer signing Chris Gummery scored the visitors’ goal after the break and Easterlow admitted the introduction of a few older heads improved his side.

“We introduced one or two experienced senior players and it seemed to have a desired affect and settled us down as a team and it gave the young lads that bit of confidence to play.

“We created plenty of chances second half which we never managed to take as well as hitting the woodwork three times.

“These young lads will never learn unless they get game time, though, and Tuesday night will be invaluable to them moving forward.”

Racers are back in friendly action on Saturday when they travel to Littleton.