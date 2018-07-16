Rubbish in Abbey Fields after Travellers leave

Bags of rubbish could be seen in Abbey Fields after Travellers who got onto the land last week finally left on Sunday July 15.

Several bin bags could be seen in the Fields near where Kenilworth Lions hold their annual Grand Show.

And residents on social media hoped the group would be investigated for potential fly tipping.

Commenting on the Castle Farm Kenilworth Neighbours Facebook page, Robert Lawton said an investigation would provide a deterrent for others looking to camp in the Fields.

And on the same page, Warwick district councillor Richard Davies said he would raise the issue with the council today (Monday July 16).

Nine caravans accessed the land on Tuesday July 10 after leaving a site in Hatton Park.

They got into Abbey Fields via the gates by the war memorial and camped near where the Kenilworth Lions hold their Grand Show.

It is believed the gates were padlocked normally.

Warwick District Council ordered the group to leave by 9am on Thursday July 12, but the Travellers did not leave.

Bailiffs were due to be called in today (Monday July 16), but the Travellers has already gone.

Cllr Richard Davies and Warwick District Council have been contacted for comment.