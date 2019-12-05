Royal Spa Centre panto Snow White is supporting Leamington charity

People watching this year's Royal Spa Centre pantomime Snow White can make donations to a Leamington charity at the end of performances.

With an estimated footfall of 23,000 throughout December donations to Helping Hands could potentially beat the record of more than £10,000 set for last year's chosen good cause Zoe's Place.

Snow White logo

Helping Hands gives people support and opportunities to feel better about themselves so they can be more active in the community and get back into work.

It also runs a soup kitchen serving hundreds of meals every month to those who may otherwise go without.

The soup kitchen has become very popular with staff from businesses in the town wanting to volunteer their time and give something back to the community.

This has included the Spa Centre's marketing team who helped out at a soup kitchen this week.

Marketing officer Jess White said “taking part in the soup kitchen takeover was great fun and most importantly gave us an insight into the amazing work that Helping Hands do.

"There's no better feeling than putting a smile on someone's face or helping someone in need and we are delighted to be supporting Helping Hands this year with their fundraising”.

For more about the pantomime click here.

Click here for more about Helping Hands.