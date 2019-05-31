Round-up of cases for Leamington Magistrates Court for week ending 31-05-19

The following cases have all recently been heard at Leamington Magistrates Court at the Warwickshire Justice Centre.

Chloe Miles, 43, of Mandale Close, Bishops Itchington, was discharged conditionally and ordered to pay £20 costs for a public order offence.

Cornelius Hugo Peerman, 19, of Mountford Close, Wellesbourne, was banned from driving for 15 months, fined £440 and ordered to pay £149 costs for drink driving.

Stephen Richards, 32, of Southam Road, Radford Semele, was given a community order with 20 hours’ unpaid work, banned from driving for 36 months and ordered to pay £190 costs for taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, drink driving and for failing to provide a breath specimen for analysis.

Mr Michael Webb, 64, of Kenilworth Road, Leamington, was fined £100 and ordered to pay £115 costs for breaching the terms of a sexual offences prevention order.

Julio Ramos Posada, 44, of Trent Place, Warwick, was given a community order with 240 hours’ unpaid work, banned from driving for 29 months and ordered to pay £220 costs for drink driving.

Andrew Pierce, 31, of High Street, Leamington, was fined £50 for breaching the terms of a domestic violence protection order.

Edward Adrian Coleman, 31, of Temple Herdewyke, Southam, was given a community order with 80 hours’ unpaid work and ordered to pay £170 costs for criminal damage, possession of cannabis and assault.

George Thorne, 28, of Windmill Road, Leamington, was given a community order , fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs for possession of an offensive weapon.

Joshua James Coveney, 18, of Grenfell Close, Leamington, was given a community order with 100 hours’ unpaid work and ordered to pay £350 compensation and £170 costs for criminal damage, being drunk and disorderly and assaulting a police officer

Valentin Malinte, 51, of Lilllington Road, Leamington, was given a community order with 180 hours’ unpaid work and ordered to pay £170 costs for two counts of assault.

Kurt Paul Chambers, 34, of Dobson Lane, Whitnash, was fined £120 and ordered to pay £80 costs for being drunk and disorderly.