Round-up: A day when heavy rain led to floods, school closures and commuter nightmares in south Warwickshire

It seems no one escaped the problems that today's (Thursday's) heavy rain brought to the area.

Dozens of schools were either closed or had to close early, due to the flooded roads (click here to see the list).

Floodwaters in the Shipston area (photo couresty of Shipston Police's Safer Neighbourhood Team)

The problems were especially bad in and around the Shipston and Kineton area, as well as the rural roads around Southam.

Roads were also closed around Wolston and Bretford, leading to queues of traffic building up around the area.

The floods have also led to delays on trains. At the beginning of the day, Chiltern Railways had to cancel all of its trains on the Leamington to Banbury line.

The problems then turned to the West Midlands Railway with delays on, among others, the Northampton to Rugby route.

Floodwaters in the Shipston area (photo couresty of Warwickshire Fire and Rescue)

Flood warnings were announced on areas around the River Dene at Walton, River Dene at Wellesbourne and River Stour at Mitford Bridge, Shipston on Stour and Tredington.

Emergency services spent much of the day helping stranded motorists - click here for more.

Click here for photos of the floods.

