Rough sleepers 'attracted' to Leamington and Warwick, councillor claims

The rise in rough sleepers in Warwick district is because homeless people are 'attracted' to the area's town centres, a district councillor has claimed.

Cllr Peter Phillips (Con, Budbrooke), portfolio holder for housing and property at Warwick District Council, made the claim after new government figures showed Warwick district had the highest rate of rough sleepers in the West Midlands.

He said: "The number of rough sleepers on our streets is of great concern to Warwick District Council.

"Along with Stratford District whose figures are in line with ours, we understand from our voluntary sector partners that some have come from other districts as they are attracted to Leamington and Warwick, because the towns are vibrant and affluent tourist towns where people are generous and are known to give freely to those begging.

"Many of the 21 people who sleep rough often have complex problems sometimes related to alcohol or drugs which require long-term support from the District Council, the County Council, NHS, the voluntary sector and multiple other support groups."

The government figures released last week showed Warwick district had 3.4 rough sleepers per 10,000 households in autumn 2017, and the number of rough sleepers had doubled since 2010.

In light of these figures, Cllr Phillips said the council has launched new strategies to help rough sleepers in the district.

These include a new policy for severely cold weather so rough sleepers always have access to overnight accommodation if the temperature is zero or below, a new housing and homelessness strategy, and investing in ways to prevent homelessness in the first place.

Cllr Phillips added: "We very much hope that these actions alongside the “Think Before you Give” campaign we have been running since 2016 with local support agencies, will make a real difference in helping the most vulnerable in our community to turn their lives around.”