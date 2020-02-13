Rotarians hear about progress of Hatton-based charity Molly Olly's Wishes

Rachel Ollerenshaw from Hatton returned to update Warwick Rotary Club about her charity Molly Olly’s Wishes.

Molly Olly’s Wishes was established in 2011 following the death of Rachel and Tim Ollerenshaw’s eight-year-old daughter Molly from a rare kidney cancer.

Warwick Rotary President David Brain presented Rachel Ollerenshaw with a cheque towards her work. Photo supplied.

It works to support children with terminal or life-limiting illnesses and their families and help with their emotional wellbeing as well as grant wishes and donate therapeutic toys and books to both children directly and to hospitals throughout the UK.

The mascot of the charity is a therapeutic toy lion called Olly The Brave who has his own Hickman line and a detachable mane which helps to explain and normalise the effects of chemotherapy.

These form part of an Olly The Brave pack that has now been handed out to more than 40 hospitals, along with a book from the charity’s exclusive Olly The Brave series.

Another three books are being planned for siblings and deal with being left behind.

In 2019 some 352 “wishes” were provided to children and their families, from a family day out, to Lego, an Ipad; a peapod chair, or a keyboard, to help during long sessions of chemotherapy.

Molly Olly’s has worked with Birmingham Children’s Hospital (BCH) to source funding for a palliative care paediatrician working in the community which enables children to be treated at home.

In Warwick a local company has provided a brightly coloured van with their logo, and they will soon be moving into an office in central Warwick from where their volunteers can work.

Jon Wassall gave the vote of thanks remarking on the thoughtfulness and care shown by young Molly and thanked Rachel for her support to other families facing the loss of a child.

President David Brain presented Rachel with a cheque towards her work.

Further information can be found at: www.mollyolly.co.uk