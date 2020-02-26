Ross displays good composure in skills debut for Fitzpatrick’s

Fitzpatrick’s Boxing Gym’s Layla Ross impressed when she took to the ring for the first time in Hinckley on Saturday.

Ross took on Braunstone Golden Gloves boxer Mia Lunn and her coach, Derek Fitzpatrick, was absolutely delighted with his charge.

“It was a brilliant display of boxing and composure from Layla,” said Fitzpatrick,

“This was her first time in club colours and in front of a crowd.

“These skills bouts are vital in the development of these young boxers, helping them move on from sparring in the gym to boxing in front of a crowd.”

The bouts keep coming for Fitzpatrick’s, with Sean Leahy and debutant Rowan Ganger in action for Warwickshire this weekend in a cross-county challenge match against Birmingham.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Fitzpatrick attended the Sikh Cultural & Sports Community Centre in Leamington to pick up an award on behalf of another of the gym’s outstanding talents, Priya Virk.

The youngster’s elevation to the England Boxing Aspire programme has been recognised in the community, with Fitzpatrick receiving the award from Warwick & Leamington MP Matt Western .

Fitzpatrick thanked the community centre and gudwara for it’s continued support in the development of Virk, saying: “Even though our boxers participate in a individual sport, without community back-up and goodwill it wouldn’t be possible for clubs to survive.”