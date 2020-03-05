Roaring Twenties coming back to Warwick

The Roaring Twenties will be returning to Warwick with a special event.

Volunteers at Unlocking Warwick will be hosting a 1920s themed event called 'The Jazz Age'.

The event will be taking place at the Court House in Jury Street on Saturday May 2.

The evening will feature a Charleston Stroll Masterclass and a Lindy Hop demonstration.

Later in the evening the Roy Forbes Jazz Band will perform some period classics and people can use their new-found skills to dance until 11pm.

There will be cocktails and other drinks at the bar and canapes.

For those that want to completely embrace the return of the 1920s period dress is being encouraged by the organisers.

Karen Parker, Unlocking Warwick Chair, said: "The ticket includes a cocktail/mocktail on arrival, canapés, the Roy Forbes five piece band, dance class so everyone can do at least one 1920s style dance and period dress is encouraged.

"With the beginning of a new period of the 20s it is fun to celebrate with a flavour of 100 years ago.

"Don’t be a Dumb Dora or a Bluenose, get ‘into the swing’ and enjoy The Jazz Age."

Tickets cost £30 and are now available from the visitor information centre in the Court House. Drop in to their box office or call 01926 492212.