Roadworks near Leamington continuing to cause 'chaos' and large traffic tailbacks

Roadworks near Leamington are continuing to cause 'chaos and large traffic tailbacks.

Western Power Distribution is currently conducting works on the A425 Southam Road going onto Radford Road in Radford Semele to fix a cable fault.

The tailbacks caused by the roadworks outside Ricardo UK.

There are currently two-way traffic lights in place outside Ricardo UK which is causing traffic to build up back through Radford Semele and towards the crossroads going into Leamington.

On Monday The Courier posted a story about the traffic build up caused by the works and many people commented on the story saying they had been sat in traffic for a long time.

One resident even said that it took them 50 minutes to get from the roundabout on the Fosseway through Radford Semele to Lillington.

Others have also commented saying that the works are causing 'utter chaos' and that it is a 'nightmare'.

This morning (Wednesday) at around 7.50am traffic was queuing back to the White Lion pub in Radford Semele and back to near the cross roads going into Leamington.

According to Roadworks.org the works are expected to continue until May 2.

