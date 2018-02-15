Roadworks in Warwick set to finish on time

Improvement works to roads in Warwick town centre are on track to be completed as scheduled.

The works, which started on January 8, have been taking place along Priory Road.

A temporary road closure and traffic diversion was put in place to help manage traffic during the construction stage.

Work then began on the Priory Park side to remove the existing path and kerbs and to excavate for and lay new kerbs to construct the new wider footway/cycleway.

Construction then started on the opposite side of Priory Road to widen and resurface footpaths from Cross Street to Northgate.

The final phase of works was due to be carried out last weekend but it has now been rescheduled for this weekend and will include laying a new road surface and speed reduction features such as a road hump, raised junction section and speed cushions. Road marking and traffic signs will be carried out after the road surfacing work.

A Warwickshire County Council spokesperson said: “We can confirm the works in Priory Road, Warwick are still on programme for completion by the end of February, as planned.

“The works to re-surface the road which were originally being arranged for last weekend were deferred to allow us to repair a collapsed sewer under the road, this work is now complete, the road will be resurfaced over this coming weekend.

“If all goes to plan we expect to be in position to re-open Priory Road to through traffic on Monday February 19.”