Roadworks in Radford Semele causing long tailbacks

Roadworks in Radford Semele have been causing long tailbacks and delays for motorists.

Temporary traffic lights have been installed on the A425 Southam Road.

Traffic lights are causing delays.

The four way lights are located on the road with the junctions for Church Lane and School Lane.

Yesterday evening (Tuesday) traffic was backing up back through Radford Semele back into Leamington with queues leading as far back as Warwick Street.

This morning traffic was also queuing in both directions.

According to Roadworks.org the work is being done by BT and is likely to continue until Friday January 17.