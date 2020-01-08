Roadworks continue to cause large tailbacks and delays in Warwick

Roadworks in Warwick are continuing to cause large tailbacks and delays.

On Monday (January 6) temporary traffic lights appeared on Emscote Road so that resurfacing work could take place in Emscote Road.

Since the lights were installed there have been long tailbacks in both directions along the road with queues also going back into the Tesco car park.

The Courier shared a story about the roadworks on Monday and many motorists commented on the story saying that it had taken them an hour to get out of the Tesco car park.

The issues caused by the roadworks are set to continue as the estimated completion date for the work is January 20.

A spokesperson from Warwickshire County Council said: "Resurfacing works are to take place from the traffic signals near to the canal bridge (where Tesco is) to the junction of Charles Street.

"The works will be completed under temporary traffic signals on Emscote Road, with road closures on adjoining side roads.

"Works will take place off peak 9am to 3.30pm Works are planned to be completed by January 20."

As well as the work in Emscote Road there will also be more road restrictions and closures around Birmingham Road and Stanks Island as of Monday January 13 until the spring.

The road restrictions are:

~ Wedgnock Lane southbound will be closed 24 hours a day, seven days a week, from its junction with Cape Road to Wedgnock roundabout.

~ Westbound traffic on the A425 will no longer be able to turn right onto Wedgnock Lane and will be diverted around Stanks Island and back where turning left into Wedgnock Lane is permitted. This will be in place 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

~ Traffic from Budbrooke Road will be banned from turning right onto Birmingham Road from 9.30am until 3.30pm Monday to Friday if temporary signals are in use. During this time traffic will be diverted around Stanks Island and back. Without this ban, three way temporary traffic signals would be required which would cause significant delays to the network.

