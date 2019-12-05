Roadworks causing delays and tailbacks in Radford Semele

Roadworks in Radford Semele are causing delays and tailbacks for motorists.

Temporary traffic lights have been installed in Southam Road at the junction for Offchurch Lane, opposite the White Lion pub.

The roadworks are causing delays and tailbacks.

The three-way lights, which appeared yesterday (Wednesday), have been set up while work is being done by Severn Trent.

Last night the lights caused large tailbacks into Leamington with traffic queuing from Radford Semele back to Radford Road and Willes Road in Leamington.

Traffic was also queuing along Southam Road heading towards Southam and the Fosse Way.

The lights are already causing some delays and tailbacks this morning (Thursday).

According to Roadworks.org the roadworks are set to continue throughout today and tomorrow (Friday).