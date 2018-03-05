Road safety video for new app filmed in Warwick

A road safety video for a new app was recently filmed in Warwick.

The streets of Warwick were the location for a road safety film in late February, where two young actors highlighted the subject of risk taking for a new virtual reality app.

Warwickshire County Council’s Road Safety Education Team commissioned the film as part of the Driving Ambitions scheme, currently delivered in local secondary schools.

The new app is aimed at Year 7 students and looks at the consequences of taking risks when walking to school.

It is recognised nationally that the number of serious accidents peaks among pupils aged 11-12 in their early years of secondary education and that the casualty toll rises at the point when children who had previously been accompanied or driven to and from school begin to make their own way there and back.

The new app, which will be launched in time for the new school term in September, is being produced by award winning company First Car who were amongst the first to pioneer virtual reality films for road safety use.

County Councillor Jeff Clarke, Portfolio Holder for Transport and Economy said: “At Warwickshire County Council we put children at the heart of everything we do and their safety when walking to and from school is our main priority.

“This new app is the ideal way to reinforce the road safety messages for this age group and work towards reducing road related injuries.”