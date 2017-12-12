Road improvement works in Warwick set to start next year

Improvement works to roads in Warwick are set to start early next year.

After consultations in August 2016 and March 2017, there will be improvement works along Priory Road, which will be the first stage of improvements proposed for the town centre.

The new 20mph speed limit signs have recently been installed in the town centre.

According to Warwick Town Council’s website the work will affect Priory Road from Cape Road junction to St Johns, and is planned to start on Monday, January 8.

It includes the widening of pathways to create a shared use pathway and cycleway, road humps, raised junctions and speed cushions to help reduce vehicle speeds to the 20mph speed limit.

Work is expected to be completed by the end of February 2018.

To allow the works to be carried out Priory Road will be closed to through traffic until work is completed.

Traffic will be diverted via The Butts and Smith Street, with the The Butts restricted to one-way southbound as part of the diversion plans to ease traffic flows during the construction work.