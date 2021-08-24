Road closures remain in place following a serious accident between Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth
Tuesday, 24th August 2021, 8:58 am
Updated
Tuesday, 24th August 2021, 9:00 am
Road closures remain in place on the A46 following a serious accident.
The crash this morning (Tuesday) involved a lorry and a van and the road is closed northbound, between the A429 and the A452 near Leek Wootton.
Emergency services are in attendance. and Highways England Traffic Officers are on scene to assist with traffic management.
Traffic is being diverted via local routes.
Police say please allow extra time for your journey if you are travelling in the area this morning and consider using alternative routes if possible.