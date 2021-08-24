Road closures remain in place following a serious accident between Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth

Road closures remain in place on the A46 following a serious accident.

The crash this morning (Tuesday) involved a lorry and a van and the road is closed northbound, between the A429 and the A452 near Leek Wootton.

Emergency services are in attendance. and Highways England Traffic Officers are on scene to assist with traffic management.

Traffic is being diverted via local routes.