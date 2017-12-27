Road closures in place following major incident in Warwick

Several roads have been closed in Warwick after a major incident.Police are currently investigating an incident in Warwick.

Last night (Tuesday) several police officers were spotted in the Woodloes area and some roads were also closed.

Some roads are still closed this morning.

A spokesperson from Warwickshire POlice said: “A scene watch is currently in place on Kettlewell Close, Warwick following an incident that was reported to police shortly after 10.20pm last night.

“Road closures are on Woodloes Avenue between Deansway and Kettlewell Close whilst investigations are ongoing.

“More information will be issued as soon as it is available.”