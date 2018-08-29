Road closures announced for Kenilworth Half Marathon

Organisers of this weekend's Kenilworth Half Marathon have announced which roads will be closed to accommodate the race.

The run comes to the town on Sunday September 2, and is expected to attract around 2,000 people to the town.

However, road closures will be in place to ensure the safety of runners.

The closures are as follows:

Warwick Road, the junction with Abbey End Car Park, Barrowfield Lane and the junction with Harger Court will be closed from 6am to 1pm.

Castle Road, Brookside Avenue, Fishponds Road, John O'Gaunt Road, Rounds Hill, Rouncil Lane, Kites Nest Lane, Siddeley Avenue and Randall Road will be closed from 8.30am until around 1pm, or when the marathon finishes, whichever is the soonest.

Drivers have been advised to expect delays and to find alternative routes where possible.

The race, organised by Kenilworth Runners, begins in Warwick Road at 9am, and will be started by Kenilworth mayor Cllr Mike Hitchins.

The route starts from Talisman square towards the Holiday Inn and then heads through the grounds of Kenilworth Castle, out to Beausale and back along Rouncil Lane before returning to the town centre.