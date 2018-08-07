Road closure and bus changes in Warwick due to gas works

A number of bus routes in Warwick will be changing this month due to a road closure.

According to Warwickshire County Council, Theatre Street will be closed from August 13 to September 3.

The closure is so that gas works can take place.

Because of the closure a number of bus route will be affected. Routes G1, X17, X18, 68 and X68 will be on diversion for all journeys during this period.

Route G1 will start and finish at Saltisford Sainsbury’s and will not serve Warwick Bus Station.

Routes X17, X18, 68 and X68 will run via Jury St and High St in both directions to and from Warwick Bus Station.

Bus stops on Northgate and Priory Road will not be served so people are being advised to use the next nearest stop.

A spokesperson from Warwickshire County Council said: “Some delays will occur during this period so please plan your journey accordingly.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”