A road has been closed for emergency repairs after it partially collapsed.

The B4101 (Balsall Street East) in Balsall Common has been closed to motorists both ways between Balsall Street East and Frog Lane.

Traffic has been diverted.

The partial road collapse was first reported around 2pm yesterday (Wednesday January 23).

But congestion and disruption for motorists continues this morning.

It's unclear how long the road will be closed for repairs.