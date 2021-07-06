Road closed near Leamington and Warwick after serious crash between bus and car

Police are currently dealing with a serious crash between a car and a bus near Warwick and Leamington

The collision happened on B4100 (Banbury Road) near the junction with B4087 (Oakley Wood Road) near Bishops Tachbrook.

The air ambulance is currently in attendance.

Emergency services said that the road is likely to remain closed for some time.