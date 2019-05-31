Rivals circling for Brakes’ Edwards

Leamington face a battle to hang on to Jack Edwards amid interest from several Conference North rivals.

Alfreton, Boston United and Kettering are among the clubs who have made enquiries for the 29-year-old who is in his second spell at the Phillips 66 Community Stadium.

Brakes boss Paul Holleran remains cautiously optimistic he can retain Edwards’ services with the player set to make a decision on his future over the weekend.

However, he can understand why Edwards has caught the eye of fellow managers.

“I’m not surprised some of the big boys are interested,” said Holleran who signed Edwards from Barwell in 2014.

“He’s good in both boxes, experienced at this level and puts in a shift that managers and coaches notice more than others.

“I’m hopeful, though, that what is happening at Leamington and the gradual improvement we are making on the pitch will convince Jack to continue at the football club.”

A move to Solihull Moors was cut short in 2017, with Edwards making just four starts for the Conference National side before returning to Leamington.

He rejoined a Brakes side struggling to adapt to the Conference following promotion from the Southern Premier, helping them secure their status on the penultimate day of the season.

He has gone on to make 230 appearances for the club, weighing in with some important goals yet Holleran says the criticism Edwards attracts from elements of the Leamington support is a continued source of frustration.

“When Jack’s not about, we struggle,” he said.

“He does the dirty work and he’s instructed to mark the opposition’s main threat at set plays and he doesn’t get the credit he deserves.

“When he went to Solihull they weren’t in a great place.

“It’s understandable that he wanted to make the step up.

“But his kind of player, who are established at National League North level, are few and far between and we should take it as a complement that there is interest.”