Reward of up to £40,000 offered for return of goods stolen from Warwick jewellery shop

A reward of up to £40,000 is being offered for the return of goods that were stolen from a jewellery shop in Warwick.

On January 16 three masked men entered Hamlington's Fine Jewellery in Market Place.

The men forced entry to the shop at around 4.45pm and emptied the jewellery stock into cloth bags.

They then left the scene in a grey Audi Q3.

A conditional reward is now being offered by the Insurers of Hamlington's.

A spokesperson from Teden and Company, chartered loss adjusters, said: "The Insurers of Hamlingtons Ltd have offered a conditional reward.

"This is agreed as per 10 per cent of the amount recovered on behalf of Insurers and up to a maximum of £40,000, which is subject to information leading to the recovery of goods reliant upon a written recommendation by a senior Police Officer; payment not being in breach of any law in any relevant jurisdiction; and no payment to be made by any Government/Federal authority or such like acting in an official capacity.

"No payment to be made to any individual who is connected with the crime.

"It is also agreed that in the case of partial recovery that meets the above requirements that a reward is to be paid pro rata to the recovered amount."

Yesterday (Friday March 9) Warwickshire Police issued CCTV images of two of the three men that entered the jewellery shop.

Police Staff Investigator Dom Kennedy said: “We have released the CCTV of two of the men we would like to speak to in connection with the robbery.

“Do you know these men or recognise their clothing? If so we would like to hear from you.”

Anyone who recognises the men or has any information on the robbery is urged to call 101 and quote log number 270 of 16 January 2018.

Information can be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org