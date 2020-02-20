REVIEWS: Two perspectives on play about learning disabilities at Leamington venue

Nick Le Mesurier and Charles Essex review Flowers for Algernon, presented by This Seat Taken at North Hall, Spencer Yard, Leamington on February 19

Nick Le Mesurier

What goes around comes around. Flowers for Algernon started out as a short story by Daniel Keyes in 1959, which later became widely published and the basis for works in many different forms. It warned of the consequences of bad science badly applied. The appeal of such science still lingers in the minds of some who are in or close to power today.

Charlie Gordon (Ben Thorne) is a young man with a low IQ, who has aspirations to learn, to be smart. He is referred by his teacher Miss Kinnian (Bethany Down) to an experimental laboratory where surgeon Dr Strauss (Alex Comer) and psychologist Dr Nemur (Andrew Tyrer) are working on a revolutionary new treatment that they hope will substantially boost the power of the human brain. So far, they’ve only tested it on a mouse, the eponymous Algernon (played by himself). But when Charlie comes along, a willing participant in a dangerous game, the experiment moves into a different league. The possibilities are now limitless, the future of the human race potentially transformed by a cut of the surgeon’s knife.

It works, up to a point. But the consequences are tragic, in the true theatrical sense of the word. Charlie becomes clever all right, cleverer than just about anyone on the planet, but he loses something along the way, his humanity of which he was richly endowed before he was changed. Then the circle turns, the results will not hold, but he does not return to base.

There was barely a dry eye in this production, played in the round by actors from Is This Seat Taken, an off-shoot of Leamington’s own Heartbreak Productions. The core of the play is Ben Thorne’s performance as Charlie. He manages to both change his outward manner and retain his essential character. The play neatly weaves in a series of video diaries kept by Charlie as progress reports, as well as his relationships with his ‘mates’ at the factory where he works and with his ‘makers’, the two scientists. The large cast move through the many scene changes effortlessly.

Both the play and the story avoid direct references to the politics of science, but they are there in every line. Flowers for Algernon is a stark warning against the hubris of mankind when it is combined with contempt for people considered inferior. It’s a warning we still need to hear.

Charles Essex

Successful plays about learning disabilities are rare. This one act play about a man with an IQ of 68, who blossoms and then plummets into dementia, was stunning. Ben Thorne was magnificent, gradually changing from stuttering Charlie Gordon to genius and back again. Pushing a broom in the factory, he was unaware he was the butt of jokes. Yet ignorance is sometimes bliss.

When selected to be the subject of an experiment to raise intelligence, ethical issues were raised which the play did not explore overtly. However these issues were cleverly unpacked as we observed the effects of the transfer of experimental treatment from Algernon, a laboratory mouse, to Charlie by scientists Drs Strauss (Alex Corner) and Nemur (Andrew Tyrer). To them Charlie was the laboratory rat, with allusions to the eugenics of the Nazi era.

The treatment caused Charlie’s IQ to triple. But with it, Charlie woke up to the belittlement and mockery of which he had previously been unaware. He had been ignorant in his ignorance. However just as Algernon deteriorated and died, Charlie’s star rose, briefly shone brightly and faded and burnt out, an unintended side-effect of the treatment, like so many treatments heralded as life changing breakthroughs, once the longer-term effects are realised.

Perhaps the most painful part for Charlie, so well evoked as he videotaped his rise and fall, was the Alzheimer-like deterioration with increasing amnesia interspersed with periods of lucidity as he realised his loss of cognitive skills. The theatre in the round with minimal props brought an intimacy with the cast and thus the story which worked extremely well. This play is recommended as an accurate portrayal of people with learning disability and dementia without being in the slightest mawkish.