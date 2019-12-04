Review: Giggling Squid in Leamington launches Christmas menu

At this time of the year many of us are thinking of where to go to eat for that 'Christmas night out' with colleagues, friends or loved ones.

With this in mind, the new branch of ever-popular chain Giggling Squid in Leamington is offering a Thai twist as a break from the traditional Turkey roast option.

Giggling Squid in Leamington

I was offered the opportunity to try out the Christmas menu on a lively and bustling Saturday night at the venue.

The management told me they're still taking bookings for small groups so anybody still seeking somewhere for the aforementioned pre-December 25th meal should bear this in mind.

The starters on offer gave me a pleasant reminder of the samples being given out at the fantastic VIP launch of the impressively-presented restaurant last month.

I chose the juicy beef skewers with papaya salad which was a fun blend of spicy meat and juicy cooling fruit flavours and textures.

My partner chose the, somewhat experimental sounding, mussels in green curry sauce - or Merry Mussels.

Although - as the menu states - curry and mussels does not sound live an obvious combination the dish really worked.

Stikcy chicken is one of the favourite main dishes on the Giggling Squid's menu and some extra ingredients have been added for the festive season.

The addition of seasonal treats including chestnuts, red dates and lotus seeds gave the delicious dish an extra wintry and hearty element to be savoured.

Again opting for seafood, my partner had the prawn curry which delivered on the menu's description of providing special flavours and textures.

As opposed to a stodgy Christmas pud, the deserts on this festive menu offer a light way to round off your three courses.

I had the pineapple minis with Mekhong sorbet which was punchy and refreshing.

My partner's melting chocolate heart desert was rich with hidden warmth matched perfectly with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

The Giggling Squid branch in Leamington has only been open for a matter of weeks but it'll have you well covered for Christmas if you fancy something a little different, a bit special and yet still festive at the same time.

The Christmas menu is available at the Giggling Squid in Leamington and other branches until December 29.

