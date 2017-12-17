REVEALED: How to get money off Amazon purchases before the Boxing Day sales

Looking to bag a bargain before the Boxing Day sales start?

These pages range from specific family discounts to exclusive voucher codes, so here is how you can save money shopping online by digging a little deeper on Amazon.

The warehouse

Did you know Amazon has a virtual warehouse where you can buy products at a reduced price? If you’re not fussy about buying an open box or pre-owned item then you can buy a top quality product at a discounted price. Items bought from the Amazon Warehouse do not normally come with a manufacturer’s warranty though, but Amazon says the items are backed by their own satisfaction guarantee. So if you order from the Warehouse make sure your item is working correctly, as although it has the Amazon stamp of approval it may not be in the condition you expect, and you will still be able to return it.

Voucher Codes

You as get much as 30 per cent on name brand products with Amazon Vouchers. The vouchers are applicable with Amazon pantry, baby care, beauty, grocery and alcohol, health and personal care, kitchen and home, pet supplies, electronics, stationery and office supplies and DIY and tools.

The outlet

Much like the Amazon Warehouse, The Outlet is where you can pick up a sale item. These are new products though and shoppers can pick up everything from discounted beer and wine to musical instruments.

Family rates

Although Amazon Prime membership is open to anyone Amazon Family can give parents that extra discount when ordering items through Amazon. Prime Members can get 20 per cent of nappies as well as Fire for Kids Unlimited and other child friendly offers and discounts.