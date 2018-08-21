Reunion event for staff of former Warneford Hospital in Leamington

A group of friends who met while working at Leamington’s Warneford Hospital are inviting their former colleagues to join them for a reunion to mark 25 years since the Radford Road site was closed.

The imposing Victorian building was a landmark in the town and the centre for local health care from 1832 until it was sold and demolished for housing in 1993.

Adrian Caswell, Reva Huff and Millie Soros have arranged the get together for those who worked at the hospital in any capacity until it shut down.

A special invitation has also gone out to all those involved in the Warneford Hospital team who entered the Leamington to Warwick Raft Race for many years.

Reva was one of the sisters in charge of the women’s surgical ward from the 1970s.

She said: “It’s 25 years since we were all last together at the Warneford. We were a close-knit team, everyone from kitchen staff to consultants, laundry to ambulance and all of us nurses and midwives. The reunion is a chance for us to catch up and share memories of our time there.”

The party will take place at the Irish Club in Adelaide Road on Friday November 9 from 7.30pm and will feature a special slide show of images and memories of the hospital and the people who worked there.

People can register their interest to attend and buy tickets via the Facebook group Warneford 25 Year Reunion or email address mailto:warnefordreunion@gmail.com