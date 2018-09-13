Retro Revival festival returns to Southam next Sunday

Following the success of last year’s Retro Revival festival Southam people will once again step back in time to the 1950s on Sunday September 23.

Visitors to the free-to-attend event will be able to admire a range of beautiful classic cars, browse the vintage market with stalls of traders on Market Hill and enjoy live music from the 50s courtesy of the Retroville, Andy B Goode and The Retrobates, plus many more.

The family fun event will include something for everyone with entertainment from Bopping Brian and Long Tall Sally from Warwickshire Rock ‘n’ Rollers, Hooper Hoops, Stiltman, Paint-A-Party face painting, free crafts and giant games for the kids and much more.

There will be no shortage of food and drink to try throughout the afternoon which will include a hog roast, pizza, hot potatoes, doughnuts, ice cream and sorbets and Prosecco!

This year there is a competition for the best presented Retro music window display among town centre shops.

Katherine Geddes, chairwoman of Southam First said: “Last year’s event was such a huge success, so we are delighted to be able to host it again this year.

It really is a great fun family event with a real ‘street party’ atmosphere.

So, get your fabulous 50s gear on and rock’n’roll down to Southam town centre on Sunday for another Retro Revival to remember.”

Southam First has thanked Southam Town Council, Alsters Kelley Solicitors, A.H. Spares, Building and Plumbing Supplies, Rockingham (Motor) Cycles, Skelcher Express Ltd, Stockton Auto Services, Tesco Bags of Help and The Bowling Green pub. for supporting the event either through grants or sponsorship.

The event will take place in the town centre including Market Hill, High Street and part of Coventry Street, which will be closed to traffic.

It will run from noon to 5pm.

For more information about the event, including how to register a vehicle to be displayed, go online.

https://www.southam.co.uk/event/retro-revival-returns-town-centre-event-2/