Residents invited to look at ideas for Warwick district's new country park

Residents are being invited to go along and look at the ideas for a new country park in the Warwick district.

Following a public survey in late 2019, residents are being invited to drop-in events later this month.

The map of Tach Brook Country Park. Image by Warwick District Council.

Stretching across 56 hectares between Bishop’s Tachbrook, Leamington and Warwick, 'Tach Brook Country Park' will form one of the largest green spaces in the district.

The plans are for the area to 'become a haven for wildlife and biodiversity as well as a place to enjoy a range of outdoor activities'.

On the council's website it says that the country park will tie in with the moves to tackle the climate emergency.

It says: "In the next 10 years the district will come under pressure from an increasing population and the rapid pace of climate change.

"The Council has declared a Climate Emergency and all policies from now on must consider how we can reduce emissions of greenhouse gases and become more sustainable.

"This includes creating more green spaces to help us cope with flooding and overheating as well as encouraging more sustainable means of transport.

"We therefore want to create a Country Park for the future, which not only improves the natural environment, but also becomes the pride of the local community."

At two events, the council’s project team will be showcasing the latest design options for the park and will be on hand to discuss the plans with residents.

Cllr David Norris, Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for neighbourhood services said: “We received a fantastic response to our survey, with around 1,000 people taking the time to share their views on what they would like to see in the new Country Park.

"The most popular options have now been incorporated into our plans and we would like as many local people as possible to call in to these sessions, to see for themselves the direction we are taking.”

The drop-in sessions will take place at the following venues:

Saturday March 21, 10am to 3.30pm at Heathcote Primary School

Saturday March 28 9.30am to 3pm at the St Chad’s Centre in Bishop’s Tachbrook

To find out more go to: www.warwickdc.gov.uk/TachBrook