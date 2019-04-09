Residents invited to join Warwick's Walk of Witness procession and service

Warwick’s annual Walk of Witness will be taking place in Warwick next week.

On Good Friday (April 19) Churches Together Warwick (CTW) is inviting residents to join them to celebrate Easter by joining their annual Walk of Witness and Good Friday Service.

Residents and visitors in the town are invited to join the Walk of Witness. Processions will start at the following three churches; St Mary Immaculate Church in West Street, Castle Hill Baptist Church and Northgate Methodist Church in Barrack Street.

The processions will also come past St Paul’s Church in Friars Street and New Life Church in Friars Street.

Those wishing to join the procession should wait by one the above churches at 11.45am for it starts or for when it comes past.

The three processions will combine in Market Place for the service, which will start at 12.15pm.

At the service there will be hymns, a talk, readings and prayers.

Those unable to join the Walk of Witness are welcome to go to Market Place at noon for the service.

There will be chairs provided for those who need them during the service.

Reverend Diane Thompson, Chair of Churches Together Warwick, said: “We are delighted to be joining together this Good Friday for Warwick’s Easter service.

“It’s a great opportunity for local people to come together, celebrate and reflect on the real meaning of Easter.

“Take some time out of your bank holiday and join us at the Market Square for an uplifting experience.”

For more information go to: www.ctwarwick.org.uk.