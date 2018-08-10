Residents in Warwick district asked for view on night noise

Warwick District Council are looking to hear from residents about night noise.

In an effort to ensure that everyone is able to enjoy the peace and comfort of their own home without persistent noise problems from other properties, Warwick District Council operates a Night Noise service to residents of Warwick district that are experiencing noise nuisance.

The Night Noise service is operated by members of the Environmental Health team, who will attend properties to witness the noise nuisance and decide whether it is considered a statutory nuisance, in order to determine whether enforcement action is warranted.

In order to understand the effectiveness of the service and how it can be improved, Warwick District Council is undertaking a review and are asking residents to complete a short survey on the night noise service.

Councillor Andrew Thompson, portfolio holder for health and community protection, said: “The Night Noise service is a vital service that helps to protect the wellbeing of our residents from persistent noise nuisances from neighbours or nearby properties.

“As ever, when our Health and Community Protection team undertake a review, the views of residents who have used or have an opinion on the service are important in ensuring that we continue to provide the best service possible, so I encourage people to complete the survey and give your views.”

The survey is now live click here to take the survey

The Survy is open until November 9.