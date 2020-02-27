Residents in Leamington street told to keep windows and doors shut after garage fire

Residents in a street in Leamington are being told to keep their windows and doors shut after a breaks out at a garage.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service have issued the warning this afternoon (Thursday February) after sending three fire engines to the scene in Cross Road.

A reporter from the Leamington Courier at the scene could see fire fighters heading down an access road off Cross Road.

A spokesperson from Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: "We were first alerted at 12.42pm we were there a few minutes later,

"Three appliances were sent to the scene.

"It involves a single story building used as a garage and 50 per cent has been affected by the fire and 100 per cent has been affected by smoke.

Firefighters are on the scene.

"The fire is located in the main workshop area.

"We have asked - via our Facebook - for residents in ad around Gunnery Terrace to keep their windows and doors closed."

Fire crews are on the scene