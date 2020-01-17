Residents in Leamington and Rugby urged to be vigilant after distraction burglaries

Residents in Leamington and Rugby are being urged to stay vigilant after recent distraction burglaries.

The police have issued the warning following two distraction burglaries that happened in Leamington and Rugby on Tuesday (January 14).

The first incident happened at around 5.40pm on Quarry Close in Rugby when two men have entered the victims’ property claiming to be from a water company.

The victims asked the men for details of the company they were from, at which point the men have left the property on foot and are not believed to have taken anything. They are described as two white males, and one of the men is believed to have a Liverpudlian or Irish accent.

The second incident happened at around 6.50pm at an address on Rylands Close in Leamington when an unknown man purporting to be from a water company has entered the victim’s property and stolen cash.

The man is described as white, around 5’10” tall, of slim build, wearing dark clothing and his hood up.

Detective Inspector Cindy Stephenson from Warwickshire Police said: "We are investigating both incidents, which we believe to be linked, and would urge residents to be wary of cold callers at the door and to not let them into the house, no matter how good their intentions may seem.

"These callers will use ways to distract the occupant, making up stories to get into the house and then when they're inside, stealing anything valuable that may be on display. Often, their stories are very convincing and the occupant will have no reason not to think they are genuine but we really want people to be on their guard.

"If you happened to be in either area at around the time of each incident and saw something suspicious, we would urge you to get in touch. Any information you may have could really help with our investigation.”

Anyone with any information should call 101, quoting incident number 335 of January 14 in relation to the Rugby incident and 371 of January 14 for the Leamington incident.