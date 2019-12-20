Residents in and around Southam thanked for kind donations to shoe box appeal

Residents in and around Southam have been thanked for their kind donations to a show box appeal.

The Southam shoe box appeal team brought back their community initiative for a fourth year this year to help those less fortunate.

Children at Harbury Primary School donated 56 Breakfast in a box shoe boxes to the appeal. Photo supplied.

The initiative sees residents in and around Southam put together shoe boxes for the Southam food bank.

More than 300 shoe boxes were donated by residents. businesses and schools in the area.

This year there were four different types of shoe boxes to put together this included: a Christmas dinner in a box, breakfast in a box, gifts for adults or children and family packages.

On behalf of the shoe box team, Nicola Taylor said: "Dear Southam and the surrounding villages, a huge thank you for all the donations given to the Southam Shoe box Appeal.

"350 gifts have been distributed via the Fosse Food bank.

"We all should be very proud to have given an extra gift at Christmas to those less fortunate than others.

"Here’s to year number five in 2020.

"Have a great Christmas and a Happy New Year."