Residents and visitors invited to free historic Warwick walk

Residents and visitors in Warwick are being invited to attend a free ‘historic Warwick walk’ around the town.

Taking place on Saturday June 8, guide Paula Fletcher will lead attendees on a stroll around some of the town’s famous buildings while telling some of the town’s history.

Paula leads private walking tours of Warwick and this year started a free quarterly public walking tour.

The walking tour will start at The Court House in Jury Street and the walk will also stop at St Mary’s Church where visitors will be able to see the tombs of the Earl of Warwick in the Beauchamp Chapel.

The tour will also head into Market Place, which is home to various pubs, shops and the Market Hall Museum.

The 14th century Lord Leycester Hospital will also be on the list of sites as well as the former Crown Court.

There is no need to book a place on the walking tour and those wanting to attend should meet at the visitor information centre at the Court House in Jury Street for 10.30am. The walk will run until noon.

Paula is an international tour guide who specialises in providing 90-minute walking tours as well as bespoke all- day tours to both overseas and local visitors.

As well as doing the ‘historic Warwick walk’ Paula also does a historic walk around Leamington, a ‘Warwick cocktail tour’ and a ‘Cotswolds tour’.

To book a private walking tour with Paula or for more information about the free ‘historic Warwick walk’ on Saturday June 8 click here