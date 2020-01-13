Repairs taking place on burst water pipe in Southam

Repairs are currently taking place on a burst water pipe in Southam.

Severn Trent is currently in the town working to maintain water supplies and repair the pipe.

Temporary traffic lights have been installed on the junction of the B4452 and the A425 while the work takes place.

A spokesperson from Severn Trent said: "Our tanker teams are out in the area, working hard to maintain customer water supplies, due to a burst water pipe.

"We currently have three-way traffic lights on the junction of the B4452 and the A425 whilst we work on repairing the burst pipe.

"We’ll aim to keep traffic disruption to a minimum in the area, thank you for your patience during this time."

Severn Trent is currently on site. Photo by Severn Trent.

To keep up to date with the work go to: https://www.stwater.co.uk/in-my-area/incidents/a-burst-water-pipe-in-southam/