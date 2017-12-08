Reopening for store at Leamington Shopping Park after major fire unknown

The reopening of a store at the Leamington Shopping Park is currently unknown after the unit was damaged by a ‘major fire’.

During the early hours of Saturday November 4 firefighters were called to the Leamington Shopping Park, formally known as The Shires.

The fire was located at Halfords.

Four fire engines were sent to the scene, which included two from Leamington, one from Kenilworth and one from Southam.

When they arrived the firefighters discovered that the fire was located on the ground floor under a stairwell.

The fire crews were at the scene for four hours.

Since the fire the retail unit has been closed.

According to Halfords, work is taking place at the site to repair the fire damage but they are unable to say when they will be reopening the store.

A spokesperson from Halfords said: “There was a major fire at our Leamington shop on November 4.

“Thankfully no one was hurt, but there is substantial work needed to repair the damage.

“We’re hugely grateful to the fire service and to the team of people who’ve been working hard to reopen the store and look forward to welcoming customers again as soon as possible.

“We’re currently unable to confirm a date for reopening, but we are considering alternative options to allow us to trade until the shop is re-opened.”