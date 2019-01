The former Loch Fyne restaurant in Kenilworth will reopen in two separate phases following its closure on New Year's Day.

The High Street building will reopen as a Chef and Brewer pub called 'The Abbeyfields' following a refurbishment.

The hotel will reopen first on Monday January 28, and the restaurant will open its doors a week later on Monday February 4.

The nearest Loch Fyne to Kenilworth is now in Knowle.