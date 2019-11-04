Remembrance events 2019: Times, dates and locations for services in Leamington, Warwick, Kenilworth and Whitnash

Hundreds of people will gather to pay their respects to those who died in conflict. Here is a round-up of some of the services people can go to.

Kenilworth

The main ceremony for Kenilworth will be held on Remembrance Day, Sunday, November 10, at the War Memorial in Abbey Hill.

Scouts, guides and cadets will help start the event with a parade at 10.15am followed by a service led by the

Rev Stella Bailey from St Nicholas Church at around 10.50am.

Another ceremony will take place on Armistice Day on Monday, November 11, with a two-minute silence being held at Kenilworth War Memorial.

The town also held an event on Saturday (November 2) when Kenilworth Mayor Alison Firth and representatives from the Royal British Legion placed crosses in the ground at the Kenilworth War Memorial.

Leamington

Remembrance Sunday service at the War Memorial in Euston Place on November 10, 10.50am (organised by Leamington Town Council), hymns, prayers and wreath laying.

Remembrance Service at Leamington Railway Station. Monday, November 11, 2019 at 2:15-2:45pm. The service is led by Ian Baxter with support from Fr Christopher Wilson from All Saints’ Church and railway chaplains Andrew Hall and Ralph Coleman in the waiting room on platform 2.

Leamington’s White Poppy Ceremony will be held at the War Memorial in Euston Place on November 10, 2 for 2.15. It is a short reflective ceremony to remember all victims of war, military and civilian on all sides.



Warwick

Sunday November 10, War memorial, Church Street. 10.50am short service and wreath laying followed by a march past of local units and organisations.

Whitnash

Sunday November 10: There will be a service at St Margaret's church at 10am, with an outside service and wreath laying at 11am at the war memorial, followed at 12 noon at Chapel Green (Plough) at Gary O'Donnell memorial.

Do you have a service that you wish to add to this list? Please email phil.hibble@jpimedia.co.uk