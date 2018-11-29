Remembering loved ones with Lights of Love in Warwick

Warwick’s residents are being asked to share their memories of loved ones on its ‘Tree of Light’ in the town.

The lights on Warwick Rotary’s Christmas tree are due to be turned on tonight (Thursday November 29) as part of Victorian Evening.

And members of the Rotary Club of Warwick, who have organised it, are hoping to fill the tree with messages of love as part of its ‘Lights of Love’ campaign.

Anyone wishing to have a message on the tree for someone they love should fill in the coupon provided in The Courier from Friday (November 30) or by clicking here

Then they should send it to one of the addresses listed on the coupon, along with donation by cash or cheque. A donation of £5 is suggested.

The money raised will be split between Myton Hospice and the Mayor of Warwick’s charities. The campaign last year raised £2,000, which was split between the two charities equally.

A service dedicating the messages of love will then take place on Sunday December 9 in Market Place, starting at 4pm.

Carols will be sung in the Market Place to dedicate the wishes on the tree, accompanied by the Community Band and Newburgh School choir.