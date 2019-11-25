Remember your loves ones with Warwick's Lights of Love tree

Warwick’s residents are being asked to share their memories of their loved ones on the town's ‘Lights of Love' tree.

The lights on Warwick Rotary Club's Christmas tree are due to be turned on during Victorian Evening on Thursday (November 28).

Jackie Crampton from the Warwick Rotary Club with Jayne Topham, clerk at Warwick Town Council by the Rotary Club's tree in Warwick. 'Photo by Warwick Rotary Club.

Members of the Rotary Club are hoping to fill the tree, which has been donated by Barn Close Nurseries, with messages of love as part of its ‘Lights of Love’ campaign.

Cards will be placed on the tree for each person remembered and a list of these people will be published and regularly updated on the Rotary Club's website between now and Christmas.

The campaign is raising money for Myton Hospices and the Mayor's Charities.

Last year the club's campaign raised just short of £2,000 which was split between the two charities.

The Rotary Club will also be holding a dedication service with carols in Warwick on Sunday December 8 at 4pm, which all are invited to attend.

Warwick Community Band and Emscote Voices will be supporting the Mayor of Warwick Cllr Neale Murphy and President of Warwick Rotary Club David Brain at the event.

Anyone wishing to have a message on the tree should fill in the coupon provided in The Courier from Friday (November 29 ) or by going to: www.warwickrotary.org.uk/event/warwick-lights-of-love-4/

Then they should send it to one of the addresses listed on the coupon, along with donation by cash or cheque. A donation of £5 is suggested.